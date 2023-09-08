News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers 'turned down good money' for star man during summer transfer window

Forward penned a new deal until 2026 last week
By James Heneghan
Published 8th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Cobblers ‘turned down good money’ for star man Sam Hoskins during the summer transfer window, according to chairman Kelvin Thomas.

The 30-year-old forward, who scored 22 goals last season and already has three in League One, was named the League Two Player of the Year in April but put to bed any speculation over his future when agreeing a new three-year deal last week.

"You can't forget the players that have been successful for us and have signed long-term contracts,” said Thomas. “We believe in them and we believe in their success at this club.

Sam HoskinsSam Hoskins
"Sam's a perfect example of that and I think people forget that when you turn down money for players – and good money as well – that shows a level of commitment from both the player and the club.

"Getting Sammy tied down to a longer contract after what he's done in the last year and the demand for him in the summer, the club should be congratulated for that and it's about the culture that's been developed by Jon (Brady) and the staff because people do want to be here.

"Sam is the only player who's been here longer than us and we've watched him grow and develop. He’s had his challenges but he’s come through stronger for that and there's not many kids who don't name Sammy as their favourite player.”

