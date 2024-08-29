Cobblers 'trying to find a needle in a haystack' as they chase new signing before deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for quality at the tail end of the transfer window is like ‘trying to find a needle in a haystack’ – but Jon Brady remains determined to locate and sign the player he believes is missing from his squad before tomorrow’s deadline.

The summer transfer window swings to a close at 11pm on Friday but that is still more than enough time for Cobblers to add any final touches to their squad for the 2024/25 League One season.

Despite already signing 11 players since the end of last season, Brady has made no secret of his desire to strengthen further, especially at the top end of the pitch, and he reiterated that again this week.

Forwards Callum Morton, Tom Eaves and James Wilson have all joined the club this summer but Brady feels there is a missing piece of the puzzle and he has two days to find it.

Jon Brady

With time running out though, and given the limited options available at this late stage of the window, there is no guarantee that the right player will come along. There is also the small matter of an important League One fixture for Brady and his staff to prepare for, with Burton Albion due to visit Sixfields this weekend.

"I try and get the balance right and it's important to manage your time,” said Brady. "You've always got to keep your focus on the next game but there has to be an eye on the bigger picture and the longer term focus is on trying to find that player that will make a difference for us.

"We have been searching since the final whistle of the last game of last season and we have worked tirelessly over that period. There's a lot of things to consider when you are trying to sign a player – does the player fit your profile and what you want for your football club? Does it work financially?

"I don't feel there's much quality out there that's available and it’s a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack to be honest, but we definitely want another player at the top end of the pitch.”