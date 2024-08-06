Cobblers ‘are trying really hard’ to bring in at least another couple of new bodies after manager Jon Brady admitted his squad remains short of what he wants.

Eight players have arrived at Sixfields this summer – a goalkeeper, one defender, three midfielders and three attackers – but having lost some key men from last season, Brady feels he needs more to compete with the best League One has to offer.

"We’re trying,” said Brady. “I can’t give out much more information than that but we are really trying and only time will tell.

"I still feel we need to add another couple more to bring some more balance and blend to our group. I don’t think we have as much flexibility within the group as I’d like at the moment and that’s quite important so we’re working hard on that.”

Brady admits working on recruitment will be more of a challenge now the season is about to start, adding: "It is a bit more difficult once the season starts because you’re prepping for games and your focus is on that but you’re also trying to bring in players.

"Normally, during the season, you don’t have to do that and you’re just preparing to face the next opposition so you do have to factor that in and make some extra time.”