Cobblers' trip to Scunthorpe rescheduled for February
Original fixture fell foul of COVID outbreak
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:02 pm
Cobblers will now make the trip to Scunthorpe United at the end of next month.
Northampton had been due to visit Glanford Park on December 29 but the game was one of three to be postponed following a COVID outbreak at Sixfields.
Jon Brady's side will instead head to the struggling Iron on Tuesday, February 22, at 7.45pm.
Any tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the re-arrangement. Any match ticket holders who cannot make the game should please contact the ticket office before 5pm on Monday February 21st to request a refund.