Cobblers' trip to Scunthorpe rescheduled for February

Glanford Park.

Cobblers will now make the trip to Scunthorpe United at the end of next month.

Northampton had been due to visit Glanford Park on December 29 but the game was one of three to be postponed following a COVID outbreak at Sixfields.

Jon Brady's side will instead head to the struggling Iron on Tuesday, February 22, at 7.45pm.