Cobblers' trip to Harrogate moved to an earlier time to avoid World Cup clash with England
Several other EFL games also expected to be moved
By James Heneghan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 12:03pm
Cobblers’ League Two game at Harrogate Town on Saturday has been moved from 3pm to 1pm to avoid clashing with England’s World Cup campaign.
The change has been made to allow travelling supporters the opportunity to be home in time to see England's quarter-final with France, which kicks off at 7pm on Saturday evening.
Tickets purchased for the 3pm kick-off time will still be valid for the 1pm kick-off.
Several other EFL matches are also expected to be moved for the same reason.