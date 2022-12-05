Cobblers' trip to Harrogate moved to an earlier time to avoid World Cup clash with England

Wetherby Road, Harrogate

Cobblers’ League Two game at Harrogate Town on Saturday has been moved from 3pm to 1pm to avoid clashing with England’s World Cup campaign.

The change has been made to allow travelling supporters the opportunity to be home in time to see England's quarter-final with France, which kicks off at 7pm on Saturday evening.

Tickets purchased for the 3pm kick-off time will still be valid for the 1pm kick-off.