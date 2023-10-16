Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers are likely to remain without captain Jon Guthrie plus midfielders Will Hondermarck and Jack Sowerby for Saturday’s League One fixture against Bolton Wanderers.

Guthrie limped off against Reading two weeks ago and it has since been revealed that he’s suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury which kept him out for three months between the end of last season and the start of this.

The new problem is thought to be far less serious but Guthrie will not be rushed back and is set to miss this weekend’s game – and likely more – and whilst Sowerby and Hondermarck have returned to light training, they too are being eased in.

"Unfortunately I don’t think Jon will be available this weekend,” confirmed manager Jon Brady. “We’ll just see how he continues to progress over the next week because it’s an injury that we can’t rush and we want him to be at full strength when he comes back before he’s even considered for selection.

"It’s a work in progress with Jack and Will at the moment. Again the game on Saturday might be a bit early but there’s always hope and the medical staff are working hard. There’s a lot of games coming up over the next two and a half weeks so we could do with some bodies back."