Liam Shaw

Liam Shaw, Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan are doubts for Saturday’s game at Exeter City after all three missed training on Thursday.

Key midfielder Shaw twice received treatment during Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Barnsley but could not carry on and had to be replaced by Will Hondermarck on 72 minutes. Odimayo lasted just a few minutes of the second half after appearing to twist his foot in the turf, while McGowan finished the game after coming on but he’s seemingly picked up an injury since.

In better news, Tyler Roberts could make the matchday squad for the first time since Kevin Nolan took charge when Town go to Exeter on Saturday, and long-term absentee Ali Koiki, who hasn’t played since August, is also close to returning.

Nolan said: "AK and Liam haven’t trained today (Thursday) and we are just waiting on a few bits with them. The same with Aaron. We’re just wrapping them up in a bit of cotton wool and hopefully we will have them available for the weekend.

"Tyler Roberts has trained all week and Tyler Magloire as well. Ali Koiki is coming into contention so the squad is looking strong and I’ve actually got too many players to pick from! But that’s a nice headache to have.”