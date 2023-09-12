Cobblers trio back in training - but midfielder faces spell on the sidelines
Ben Fox, Lee Burge and Ryan Haynes all have an outside chance of making the squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Port Vale after the trio returned to training this week.
Goalkeeper Burge has played just one game so far this season – the opening day defeat to Stevenage – due to a muscle injury but Fox and Haynes are yet to feature at all. Fox suffered an ankle problem in Town’s final pre-season friendly against MK Dons and Haynes has been struggling with a knee issue sustained on the final day of last season.
All three are on their way back though and could be involved at the weekend, however midfielder Will Hondermarck is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury prior to Northampton’s defeat to Wycombe last time out. Ali Koiki is also currently sidelined and Danny Hylton and Tyler Magloire are long-term absentees.
"Foxy is back in training with the group and Burgey’s also been training with the group,” said manager Jon Brady. “Haynesy is also back in the fold but those guys are just building up and we need to strengthen them.
"Unfortunately Will took a knock in training, he’s rolled his ankle, and Ali’s still a couple of weeks away. We’re always trying to get the balance right alongside the medical staff in terms of who needs rest and who needs to work.
"You’re looking for that balance all of the time. We feel we’re getting better at it and we’re working hard to improve it but the proof will be in the pudding and that’ll come in time.”