Cobblers trio back in training - but midfielder faces spell on the sidelines

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ben Fox, Lee Burge and Ryan Haynes all have an outside chance of making the squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Port Vale after the trio returned to training this week.

Goalkeeper Burge has played just one game so far this season – the opening day defeat to Stevenage – due to a muscle injury but Fox and Haynes are yet to feature at all. Fox suffered an ankle problem in Town’s final pre-season friendly against MK Dons and Haynes has been struggling with a knee issue sustained on the final day of last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three are on their way back though and could be involved at the weekend, however midfielder Will Hondermarck is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury prior to Northampton’s defeat to Wycombe last time out. Ali Koiki is also currently sidelined and Danny Hylton and Tyler Magloire are long-term absentees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Fox

"Foxy is back in training with the group and Burgey’s also been training with the group,” said manager Jon Brady. “Haynesy is also back in the fold but those guys are just building up and we need to strengthen them.

"Unfortunately Will took a knock in training, he’s rolled his ankle, and Ali’s still a couple of weeks away. We’re always trying to get the balance right alongside the medical staff in terms of who needs rest and who needs to work.