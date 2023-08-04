Attacker Ash Hunter, who spent time on trial with Northampton during pre-season, has signed for League Two side MK Dons.

The 27-year-old former Fleetwood and Salford player trained with the Cobblers after leaving Morecambe in June and featured in friendlies against Leicester City and Birmingham, but Jon Brady opted against pursuing a permanent deal.

Since making his EFL debut under MK Dons head coach Graham Alexander at Fleetwood, Hunter has totalled 330 career appearances and directly contributed to 100 goals, scoring 53 and providing 47 assists. In his 69 Sky Bet League Two starts, he has contributed 29 goal contributions.

Alexander told mkdons.com: “I’ve known Ash since we signed him at Fleetwood Town out of non-league. We then signed him again a few seasons later when at Salford City. He can play in a number of attacking positions and provides a creative spark in the final third. He’s good on the ball and provides a real threat in terms of end product. He’s got a small frame but a big personality and heart.