Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady is urging his players to treat Saturday’s big promotion clash with Bradford City as if it was any other game as the Cobblers look to seal the deal and secure a return to League One.

Town will clinch automatic promotion with victory at Sixfields this weekend while a draw may also be enough should both Stockport, who go to Leyton Orient, and Carlisle, who host Salford, fail to win.

Whilst Brady has previously admitted to still having ‘scars’ from last season, this time his team are in total control of their own destiny and have two opportunities to get the job done.

"We got pushed right to the very end of last season and we've been through that as staff,” said Brady. "When you've been in football for so long, you go through loads of setbacks and there's loads of great moments and the players will feel that themselves through their careers.

"Our mantra the whole way through is to never get too high and never get too low and that's how we've been all season and that mantra has helped get us to this point."

Cobblers have a blend of youth and experience in their squad and both will be required to finish the job over these final two games.

"I think it's a positive in terms of the mix of players we have,” Brady added. “There's some who haven't got that experience but what they do have is huge energy and that youthfulness and that exuberance to help us.

"There's also the more experienced players who have been there with us, especially last season when we were in this situation, so it's a good mix.

"But there's no pressure on us. We've taken it right off with the situation of last year and the injuries and players playing out of position.

"The players are playing with more of a freedom than ever before and that's what we want. We want them to have that freedom and there's no pressure from us.

