Cobblers' transfer business all done for the summer

There will be no last-gasp deadline day deals at Sixfields after manager Jon Brady confirmed the club have completed their summer business.

The capture of young defender Dominic Revan on loan from Aston Villa earlier today took Town's tally to 13 signings for the summer, and that will now be that.

The club were still open to the possibility of strengthening further following Revan's arrival but ultimately Brady is satisfied with what he has available for the season ahead.

The window for transfers and loans closes at 11pm this evening, although the Cobblers can still free agents.

"Dom was someone who came on the radar and we've probably tracked him for a couple of weeks because we thought we might need cover there," said Brady.

"Obviously that became more pressing this week and he's got a lot of pace and he's aggressive and he's come in as defensive cover, it's as simple as that.

"I don't think there will be anything else done now."