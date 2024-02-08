Cobblers top scorer Sam Hoskins set to miss a month with hamstring injury
Cobblers’ top scorer Sam Hoskins will be out for up to a month with the hamstring injury sustained against Portsmouth on Saturday.
Hoskins was sent for a scan earlier this week after being forced off after 40 minutes at Fratton Park. Defender Sam Sherring, meanwhile, was back on the bench on Saturday but he’s suffered a setback after feeling his ankle in the warm-up.
"Sam Hoskins had the scan and he'll be out for a period of time but we're careful not to put a timeframe on it,” said Jon Brady. “He might be back within a month.
"I don't want to be too specific but if we get him back before then, that would be a bonus. It's more short-term but I'm not going to put a timeframe on exactly when he'll return.
"Sam (Sherring) hasn't trained this week so we're in a situation where we need to review that."