Cobblers top-scorer Hoskins still an injury concern ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Jon Brady says Saturday's Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan Athletic might come 'a bit too soon' for top-scorer Sam Hoskins.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cobblers' 12-goal attacker hasn't featured since the 3-0 defeat at Stevenage on Boxing Day, sitting out the wins over Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town due to a slight groin strain.

It had been hoped the scheduled 12-day break from football following the 1-0 Sixfields success over the Robins would offer Hoskins the opportunity to shake off the strain and return to 100 per cent fitness.

But it appears that may not be the case.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Hoskins hasn't played for the Cobblers since the 3-0 defeat at Stevenage on Boxing Day (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will see with Sam, and I am not sure at the moment," said Brady at Thursday's pre-match media conference.

"He is just getting out on the grass and having a jog around, so Saturday might be a bit too soon for him, we don't know."

Another player who hasn't played since the loss at Stevenage is central defender Sam Sherring, and Brady believes it could be a little while before the Bournemouth man is available for selection.

"It will be maybe a few more weeks until he is available, and we are assessing him day by day at the moment," he revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady admitted there had been a 'a few bumps and bruises' suffered in training this week, but he is hopeful that, aside from the long-term injured players, he should have plenty of options available to him for the clash with the Latics.

And he is also hopeful that the current break from action after a gruelling festive schedule will mean his players are fresh and firing when they take to the Sixfields pitch at the weekend.

"We had a break, and then have got back into training," said the Cobblers boss.

"The Christmas period was really tough, it was four games in 10 days, it was relentless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were absolutely delighted to get nine points out of 12, and with the position we are in but we don't want to sit back and loom at that and then pat ourselves on the back.

"We need to keep driving forward, and we need to keep working hard.

"It would have been great to have been continuing in the FA Cup, but we have tried to take advantage of the break and rest some bodies that needed to be rested.

"We have tried to get the balance right overall on that, and hopefully we have done that, although Saturday will tell.