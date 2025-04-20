Cobblers told to 'learn quickly' as Nolan encourages players to 'relish' season-defining week

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan says his players must ‘learn quickly’ and ‘relish’ the pressure as they prepare for a season-defining two weeks, starting with Easter Monday’s visit of basement boys Shrewsbury Town.

Northampton have three games left and must win two of them to guarantee their place in League One next season. They could be officially safe as early as 5pm on Monday if they beat Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers lose to Stevenage.

But Nolan does not want to see a repeat of what happened against both Rotherham and Blackpool at Sixfields in recent weeks, or the winning goal that Charlton scored on Good Friday when Matty Godden was allowed to latch onto a long ball and beat Lee Burge.

"It's disappointing that we lost to such a sloppy goal so we have to learn and we have to learn quickly because there's another game coming up and we want to get back to winning ways at Sixfields,” said Nolan. “The last three home games haven't been good enough with two losses and a draw.

"If we perform like we have in most games in the last few weeks, I'm really confident we can get a positive result. I didn’t know we could be safe with a win but I just want to win the game because we haven't won the last three at home. We need to show our fans what we can do.”

Cobblers are still in a good position to avoid the drop, four points above the dotted line with three games to go, but things could become jittery at Sixfields if they’re struggling against Shrewsbury whilst either – or both – Burton and Rovers are winning.

“The fans have been brilliant but what they can't do is get anxious because that can go onto the pitch,” Nolan added. "If that does happen, our lads have to handle that and take it on the chin because we're in a situation and we're trying to get points to pull in those teams that are above us.

"I'm really looking forward to it. These are the games that I relished as a player and I'm now relishing them as a manager. It's about having clear heads and clear minds and relishing the moment.

"If we can make ourselves safe by winning a game, how good is that for the lads? You've got to be up for it. I'd be raring to go if I was a player in that situation. You're a footballer for these moments.”