Cobblers to welcome special guests to Sixfields for Bradford City fixture

Sixfields.

Now in its fifth year, Football Welcomes celebrates the contribution players from a refugee background make to the game and highlights the role football can play in bringing people together and creating more welcoming communities for refugees.

Cobblers invited the refugees for a stadium tour on Monday and they will also be given tickets for Saturday’s game against Bradford City at Sixfields.

Anna Letts, NTFC Community Trust’s Inclusion Officer, said; ”It has been fantastic to welcome this group again and continue our partnership with Leanr2Live. The young people enjoyed their stadium tour and we hope they enjoy the game.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone wants to live in a place where they feel safe and welcome,” added a statement. “For people fleeing conflict and persecution, football can play a hugely important role in helping to settle into a new country and culture, to make friends, learn the language and get to know the local area.

“Football Welcomes comes this year during the biggest refugee crisis Europe has seen since the Second World War. Images and stories of people fleeing Ukraine have once again shown the plight of refugees, the trauma they face when fleeing conflict, and the need for countries and communities around the world to welcome them.

“Northampton Town is one of many clubs from across the Premier League, English Football League, FA Women’s Super League, Championship and National League, Cymru North and South, and grassroots teams that have signed up to take part in Football Welcomes.

“The Northampton Town Community Trust work in partnership with youth group ‘Learn2Live’, part of Northampton Town of Sanctuary and the University of Northampton Student Action for Refugees (UoN STAR). Participants from the group attended football coaching sessions with community coach Tom Sherratt during last year, as well as took part in a charity football match against a local team.