Cobblers to visit Cambridge for pre-season friendly
Fixture to take place a week before opening game
Cobblers will travel to Cambridge United for a pre-season friendly next month.
The game at the Abbey Stadium, likely to be Town's final friendly ahead of the new League Two campaign, will take place on Saturday, July 31, at 3pm.
Admission details will be confirmed in due course.
The new EFL season will then begin on Saturday, August 7.
Full pre-season schedule:
Sat Jul 10 Sileby Rangers A 3pm
Tue Jul 13 WEST HAM UNITED H 7pm
Sat Jul 17 Stamford A 12 noon
Tue Jul 20 HOME GAME TBC
Wed Jul 21 AFC Rushden & Diamonds A 7.45pm
Sat Jul 24 BIRMINGHAM CITY H 3pm (CLUB OPEN DAY PRIOR TO GAME)
Tue Jul 27 Brackley Town A 7pm
Sat Jul 31 Cambridge United A 3pm