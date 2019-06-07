Cobblers to travel to AFC Rushden & Diamonds for Maunsell Cup Final

It has been announced the Cobblers will take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the NFA Maunsell Cup Final - just four days before the start of the new Sky Bet League Two season.

The match will take place at Diamonds' Hayden Road ground on Tuesday, July 30, and the timing of the fixture is not ideal for Town boss Keith Curle, who will be preparing his players for the season opener on Saturday, August 3.

The Maunsell Cup is an annual fixture that pairs the NFA Hillier Senior Cup winners from the previous season against either the Cobblers or Peterborough United, with the EFL sides taking part on alternate seasons.

Diamonds were beaten by Brackley Town in the Senior Cup final at the PTS Academy Stadium back in April, but the Saints were stripped of the title for fielding ineligible players.

The Cobblers, who have already announced what was supposed to be their final pre-season friendly against Milton Keynes Dons on Friday, July 26, have announced it will be a 'Northampton Town XI' that takes on Andy Peaks' men.

A short club statement read: "A Northampton Town XI will travel to play AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the Northamptonshire FA's Maunsell Cup Final.

"The game will be played at Hayden Road, Rushden on Tuesday July 30th 2019 with a 7.45pm kick off."

Meanwhile, the Cobblers have announced ticket details for the club's three home pre-season friendlies in July.

Town take on Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, July 16, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United on Saturday, July 20, and the Dons on July 26.

Admission is £12 for season ticket holders if they are bought in advance, while tickets will be £14 for non season-ticket holders, and for season-ticket holders who pay on the day.

Admission to all the games is free for under-sevens, and only £1 for under-18s who are accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are on sale from 10am today (Friday, June 7)

Tickets for each game are priced as follows: 2019/20 season ticket holders (advanced sale only): £12 adults; £10 over 65; £5 under 18 (Unaccompanied); £1 under 18 (accompanied); Free under 7

Non season ticket holders and matchday prices: £14 adults; £12 over 65; £5 under 18 (Unaccompanied); £1 under 18 (accompanied); Free under 7

Disabled Supporters prices are as per relevant age category with carers free of charge.

Subject to demand, the West Stand will be open for home supporters, with the north stand additionally open for the Sheffield United game, which is also the club's open day.