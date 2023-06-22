Town had already been placed in the Southern Section Group F alongside Milton Keynes Dons and Oxford United.

And the Blues youngsters were added to the mix when the remainder of the draw was made live on Sky Sports News on Thursday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cobblers will have two home games in the competition, with one against Dons or Oxford and the other against the Stamford Bridge youngsters.

The Cobblers will host Chelsea Under-21s in this season's EFL Trophy

The group fixture dates and venues will be announced in due course.

It has been a busy day of fixture reveals for the Cobblers, with the Sky Bet League One schedule being released at 9am, and the Carabao Cup first round draw to follow at 2.30pm.