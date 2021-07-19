Cobblers to step up pre-season preparations against Nottingham Forest as Brady looks to find the right 'balance'

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers will step up their pre-season preparations with Tuesday's friendly against Nottingham Forest at Sixfields.

Manager Jon Brady has chopped and changed in the opening three friendlies in an attempt to build his players' fitness levels.

But the team that takes on Forest tomorrow may well resemble something close to the starting XI that Brady picks on the opening day of the season.

Town are also unlikely to be done in the transfer market with a new left-back still to be found, plus potentially a forward.

"We're looking at the whole squad and the balance of it and there are a few things to consider at the moment," said Brady.

"As we continue to go through pre-season and play more games, we will start to nail down a few positions. It won't be a starting XI as such but we'll be getting closer to it.

"Individually, each player has to make sure their performances are top notch so they don't leave themselves open to be left out of the team.

"We've got to get to that stage where players are in a position to be cementing down a spot in the starting XI and I expect that from all of them over the next 10 days or so."

Cobblers host Forest on Tuesday before playing another friendly against AFC Rushden & Diamonds 24 hours later.

"I think you'll see more of a stronger side against Forest on the Tuesday but with all the isolation at the moment, we'll have to wait and see how strong we can go," Brady added.

"Forest will be a different type of test for us. They will probably dominate the ball so there will be a lot of work out of possession for us and it's about how we deal with that and then how we play on top of that.