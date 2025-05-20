St James Park, home of Brackley Town

Cobblers are set to kick-off pre-season with their annual trip to Northamptonshire neighbours Brackley Town on Saturday, July 5th (3pm kick-off).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With friendlies against Norwich City (July 12th), Cambridge United (July 8th) and West Ham Under-21s (July 22nd) already confirmed, the trip to St James Park, home of the promotion-winning Saints, is likely to be Northampton’s first pre-season game in the build up to the 2025/26 League One campaign, although more fixtures are in the pipeline.

Brackley ended years of near misses when they secured promotion from the National League North this season, and will therefore be preparing for life in the National League next year – the first time they’ve ever played at that level – when they host the Cobblers in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission details will be confirmed in due course, and supporters from both clubs should please note that the game is being played on the weekend of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, so anyone travelling to the game is advised to plan their route to avoid the Silverstone area.