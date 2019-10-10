Cobblers to send youngsters out on loan to help development

Some of Cobblers' young players will be sent out on loan in the coming weeks and months to help with their development, manager Keith Curle has revealed.

Town have a number of talented youngsters on their books but first-team opportunities are currently few and far between, particularly with players now returning from injury.

However, aware of the importance of playing men's football, Curle is planning to send several out on loan, following in the footsteps of Jay Williams and Jack Newell.

Newell recently spent time at Redditch United in the Southern Football League while Williams has already won admirers during his short stay with National League North team Kettering Town.

"The younger players are developing and what they need is game-time but they also make up the first-team squad and they're getting the training," said Curle.

"They are fundamental within the first-team squad but they're not getting the game-time needed for their individual development so I think we're going to see them out on loan.

"Jay Williams has just gone out while Jack Newell has just returned from a loan spell and we're looking to get him out again.

"There's been approaches for Ryan Hughes, Camron McWilliams and Morgan Roberts for them to go and get game-time."

It's a tricky balancing act for Curle who is keen to promote Town's youngsters while also trying to lead a promotion challenge with the first-team.

He added: "Now that players are starting to come back into the first-team - touchwood - that does allow us to be able to help them on their development and get men's football game-time, 90 minute, competitive football under their belt.

"They still train with us through the week so that they're fully part of it but they've also got an end product at the end of the week. Initially we let them out for 28 days and if need be we're able to get them back.

"Hopefully when they do come back in, they maintain their upward progression but with adding game-time to it as well."