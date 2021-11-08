Cobblers to 'review' their set-piece defending after Brady laments 'soft' goals conceded against Cambridge

Jon Brady had more than a word or two with the fourth official.

Cobblers will 'review' their set-piece defending after manager Jon Brady lamented the 'soft' goals they conceded during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Cambridge United.

Town edged ahead in the FA Cup first-round tie at Sixfields through Kion Etete just six minutes in, but Sam Smith quickly levelled when afforded the space to head home Jack Iredale's free-kick.

Paul Lewis restored the home side's lead late in the first-half, however again Cobblers' good work was undone by a set-piece as Conor Masterson stuck away a loose ball following another wide free-kick.

"Defending set-pieces has been a strong point for us this season so to concede in the way that we did, it was quite soft," bemoaned Brady.

"We should be a lot stronger on the first one and then, on the second goal, it's second phase and the guy's just tapped it in and that's disappointing.

"But it's something we have been really good at all season so we will review the goals and look at how we can be better."

Centre-back Jon Guthrie agreed with his manager's assessment and felt frustrated that his team couldn't get the job done without the need of a replay.

"The feeling in the changing room is disappointment," admitted Guthrie. "We were a bit down and a bit deflated in there because we thought we had some good chances to win the game.

"We are disappointed with the goals we conceded. They were two set-pieces and that's not something we want to be doing so we will look back at that.

"But in terms of attacking play, I thought the boys looked really sharp and Kion again was brilliant and caused them a lot of problems so there are plenty of positives to take into the replay."

It was a thrilling cup tie at Sixfields that ebbed and flowed one way and then the other, and the two teams will do it all over again at the Abbey Stadium next week.

"It was a great FA Cup tie between two teams trying to win the game," added Guthrie. "I don't know how they feel but we're definitely disappointed not to win. I felt we were the better team.

"We were playing against a team doing well in the league above so it's not the worst result, but we wanted to get it done today.