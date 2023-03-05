Cobblers to 'review' McGowan's red card after tempers boil over in Crawley win

Cobblers will ‘review’ the footage of Aaron McGowan’s red card against Crawley Town on Saturday before deciding whether or not to appeal.

The right-back is facing a three-game ban after clashing with Jack Roles on 72 minutes. Whilst waiting for a throw-in to be taken, the Crawley substitute fell to the floor and was seemingly in a lot of pain despite video footage later showing very little contact between the pair.

Cobblers still won the game through Jack Sowerby’s incredible volley seven minutes later but manager Jon Brady could do without losing McGowan for three matches, particularly given the injuries to other defenders.

"The linesman is only five yards away from it but I don’t really know what’s gone on there,” said Brady. “I have only had time a look back at our chances but that’s the one thing I haven’t seen back yet.

"Obviously we will have a look at the incident, review it and see what we think.”

McGowan’s red card followed a heated clash between players and coaches on both sides, and Brady was among those involved. It all kicked off when Sam Hoskins pushed Kellan Gordon into the advertising hoardings. Both men were booked.

"There was a little scuffle but it happens in football,” Brady added. “It’s just handbags and the referee got hold of it and I think it all calmed down.

Referee Ross Joyce shows Aaron McGowan a red card.