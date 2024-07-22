Sixfields

Cobblers have abandoned their trip to Spain and will instead stay in the UK this week after their flight on Sunday morning was cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town’s squad had been scheduled to travel to Alicante for a five-day pre-season training camp but the flight was cancelled overnight by the airline. With no alternative flights available at short notice, the players and staff had no option but to remain in England.

This means of course that Wednesday's scheduled friendly against FC La Unión Atlético at Real Club de Golf Campoamor in Alicante will now not take place.

The players will instead spend the week back in the UK continuing their preparations for the new season, with the next scheduled pre-season game away at Brackley Town on Saturday (kick off 2pm).