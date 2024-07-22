Cobblers to remain in UK after last-minute cancellation of flight
Town’s squad had been scheduled to travel to Alicante for a five-day pre-season training camp but the flight was cancelled overnight by the airline. With no alternative flights available at short notice, the players and staff had no option but to remain in England.
This means of course that Wednesday's scheduled friendly against FC La Unión Atlético at Real Club de Golf Campoamor in Alicante will now not take place.
The players will instead spend the week back in the UK continuing their preparations for the new season, with the next scheduled pre-season game away at Brackley Town on Saturday (kick off 2pm).
