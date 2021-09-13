Cobblers to 'manage the situation' after losing another defender

Sid Nelson.

Jon Brady currently has no plans to bring in reinforcements despite the long-term injuries to defenders Sid Nelson and Joseph Mills.

Mills has already gone under the knife having fractured his ankle against Crawley, while Nelson is due for surgery this week after suffering knee ligament damage in training.

No timescales have been put on either player's return but it's likely to be months not weeks for both, leaving Cobblers light at the back.

Michael Harriman and Aston Villa loanee Dominic Revan are currently the only cover available to Brady should any of his regular back four need replacing.

Brady could dip into the free agent market, or recall either Max Dyche or Josh Flanagan from their loan spells, but that appears unlikely.

"I think we will manage the situation for the moment because we do have cover," said Brady. "Dom still needs to get fitter but we're working on that moment.

"We also had Michael Harriman on the bench on Saturday for cover, so we'll manage it."

Nelson is set for surgery on Monday after sustaining the injury in training last week.

"It's a really cruel blow for Sid," said Brady. "It was just an innocuous incident on the training ground, he turned in the grass and his knee gave way from under him.