Cobblers to make decision on trialists before flying out to Spain

Cobblers plan to make a decision on the majority of their trialists before they head out to Spain for a training camp.

Two of the three trialists that featured at Brackley – a wing-back and a midfielder – started again against Cambridge United on Tuesday while the third came on for the final 10 minutes. Two other trialists, a young goalkeeper who replaced Lee Burge for the last 20 minutes, and a striker who played from the off and got through an hour, also joined the group.

"Unless they actually do something and score a goal, especially if you're a forward, people might think they haven't contributed but we like what two or three of the lads have done,” said Colin Calderwood.

"We're going to talk to them now and make a plan and a pathway for what helps us and suits us but also we'll look at whether or not we can do something with one or two of them that moves it forward.

"That's where we are with a couple of the trialists. We'll go and have those conversations and hopefully we can progress forward with one or two of them."

Nolan and his players head out to Spain on Sunday for a six-day training camp in Alicante. The squad will be based at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex, which offers top-class facilities including four full size pitches, massage and medical rooms, swimming pool, gym and recovery areas with ice pools and a sauna.

During the training camp, the team will play a pre-season fixture against Championship side Millwall at the nearby Pinatar Arena, which is around a 20 minute drive away from the training base. The game takes place next Tuesday, July 15th, in the evening.