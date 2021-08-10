Cobblers to make changes for Carabao Cup trip to Coventry City

Jon Brady.

Cobblers will make several changes for tomorrow night's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Coventry City.

The game was moved back to Wednesday due to Coventry playing their opening Championship clash live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

That means a quick turnaround between matches for the Cobblers, who head to Colchester United at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And with a deep squad and plenty of players in need of minutes, tomorrow provides Brady with the perfect opportunity to rest and rotate.

"Some players need game-time so we will probably make changes, particularly with the quick turnaround ahead of an away trip in the league on Saturday," confirmed the Town boss. "We've got strength in depth and we have made a conscious effort to get two in every position.

"Players are also flexible. We saw at the weekend that Ali Koiki came on and stepped up to play on the left-hand side with Mitch going to the right and I thought he did exceptionally well - he really added some energy to us.

"So we'll have a look. Obviously we have the trip away on Saturday, which is quite a quick turnaround after the Wednesday game, so we'll have to look at it.

Nonetheless, Brady wants to mastermind an upset against Championship opposition and help Cobblers claim another significant scalp in this competition.

"We will still put out a team that can compete and cause a shock and hopefully get us through to the next round," he added. "With the team, you'll see tomorrow night that we are taking it seriously enough.

"They're a Championship side and they'll be buzzing after winning in the last minute on Sunday so we know it will be a challenge, but it's a challenge we're looking forward to.

"We have a good record of giant-killing in this competition and we've enjoyed some good runs down the years - Sammo gives me earache about Liverpool! We also played Manchester United a few years ago - we'd love to go on another great run."