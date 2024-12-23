Cobblers to make 'additional appointment' to complete staff setup following Nolan's arrival
Nolan was confirmed as Jon Brady’s replacement on Monday and he will fit into the existing structure and work alongside Ian Sampson, Marc Richards and James Alger.
Sampson stepped into the role of caretaker manager following Brady’s departure, supported by Richards and Sampson, and those three will remain at Sixfields despite Nolan’s appointment.
However, chairman Kelvin Thomas revealed the club are also hoping to bring in an ‘experienced’ member of staff into a different, as yet unspecified, role.
He said: "Kevin will be ably supported by the current staff who will remain in their roles while we expect to be able to confirm an additional experienced appointment in the near future to complete a very strong football staff.
"Our immediate target is to try and move up the table and while we understand we have challenges to overcome, we believe Kevin is well placed to lead us forward on that."
