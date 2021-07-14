Cobblers to keep left-back Debayo on trial

Josh Debayo played 72 minutes on Tuesday. Picture: Pete Norton.

Jon Brady wants to take a closer look at trialist Josh Debayo before deciding whether or not to make him an offer of a full-time contract at the Cobblers.

The 24-year-old left-back played the first-half against Northampton Sileby Rangers at the weekend before lasting 72 minutes during defeat to West Ham United in Town's second pre-season friendly on Tuesday evening.

Debayo played youth football with Fulham, Chelsea, Southampton and Leicester before moving to Cheltenham Town in 2018. He played 15 times in two years at Whaddon Road and rejected a new contract 12 months ago before making just a solitary appearance for Wealdstone in the National League last season.

The Nigerian started training with Northampton at the start of pre-season and has impressed in patches during his time on trial, particularly with some of his crossing, but Brady is yet to be fully convinced he is the man to compete with Joseph Mills for the left-back spot.

"Obviously we've had Josh in for two and a bit weeks now and we're just taking each day as it comes," said Brady.

"We've been talking to Josh as well in terms of how he needs to play for us. He's done some good things and there are some things he needs to work on.

"We'll see how it goes as we move forward."

Meanwhile, former Sky Sports journalist Pete O'Rourke reported on Monday that young striker Caleb Chukwuemeka is 'nearing a pre-contract deal with Club Brugge' after Cobblers had rejected bids from 'several Premier League & Championship clubs'.

The 19-year-old is currently on a scholarship contract which runs out at the end of the year. He has been offered pro terms by Northampton but is yet to commit.