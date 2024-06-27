Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers will entertain fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

It is the second time in three seasons that Northampton have been drawn at home to the Chairboys in the competition. The two teams also met in the first round in 2022 when Wycombe prevailed 2-1 at Sixfields after goals from Joe Jacobson and D'Mani Mellor.

Wanderers won both meetings in League One last season and they have a slightly better overall record in this fixture, winning 11 to Northampton’s nine although the majority of games between the two – 15 – have ended in draws.

