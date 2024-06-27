Cobblers to host Wycombe Wanderers in first round of Carabao Cup
It is the second time in three seasons that Northampton have been drawn at home to the Chairboys in the competition. The two teams also met in the first round in 2022 when Wycombe prevailed 2-1 at Sixfields after goals from Joe Jacobson and D'Mani Mellor.
Wanderers won both meetings in League One last season and they have a slightly better overall record in this fixture, winning 11 to Northampton’s nine although the majority of games between the two – 15 – have ended in draws.
First round ties will take place on Tuesday, August 13th, and Wednesday, August 14th.
