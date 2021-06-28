Cobblers to host Nottingham Forest in pre-season friendly

Town's schedule now complete

By James Heneghan
Monday, 28th June 2021, 11:55 am
Forest finished 17th last season.

Cobblers will welcome Championship side Nottingham Forest to Sixfields for a pre-season friendly next month.

The game will be played on Tuesday, July 20, with a 7.45pm kick off, and is Northampton's third home friendly alongside West Ham United (July 13) and Birmingham City (July 24).

Full admission details for all home matches will be confirmed in due course.

The new EFL season will begin on Saturday, August 7.

FULL PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE

Sat Jul 10 Sileby Rangers A 3pm

Tue Jul 13 WEST HAM UNITED H 7pm

Sat Jul 17 Stamford A 12 noon

Tue Jul 20 NOTTINGHAM FOREST H 7.45pm

Wed Jul 21 AFC Rushden & Diamonds A 7.45pm

Sat Jul 24 BIRMINGHAM CITY H 3pm (club open day)

Tue Jul 27 Brackley Town A 7pm

Sat Jul 31 Cambridge United A 3pm

