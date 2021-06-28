Cobblers to host Nottingham Forest in pre-season friendly
Town's schedule now complete
Cobblers will welcome Championship side Nottingham Forest to Sixfields for a pre-season friendly next month.
The game will be played on Tuesday, July 20, with a 7.45pm kick off, and is Northampton's third home friendly alongside West Ham United (July 13) and Birmingham City (July 24).
Full admission details for all home matches will be confirmed in due course.
The new EFL season will begin on Saturday, August 7.
FULL PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE
Sat Jul 10 Sileby Rangers A 3pm
Tue Jul 13 WEST HAM UNITED H 7pm
Sat Jul 17 Stamford A 12 noon
Tue Jul 20 NOTTINGHAM FOREST H 7.45pm
Wed Jul 21 AFC Rushden & Diamonds A 7.45pm
Sat Jul 24 BIRMINGHAM CITY H 3pm (club open day)
Tue Jul 27 Brackley Town A 7pm
Sat Jul 31 Cambridge United A 3pm