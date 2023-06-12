Cobblers will welcome Leicester City to Sixfields for a pre-season fixture next month.

The game against the Foxes will take place on Saturday, July 15th, and forms part of a busy day at Sixfields. Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016 but were relegated to the Championship last month after nine years in the top flight.

Before kick-off, the club will stage their annual Open Day with family events and activities taking place outside the stadium, and the game itself is part of a double header with Northampton Town Women set to play Cambridge United Women soon after the final whistle in a second match.

Leicester were relegated after nine years in the Premier League

Cobblers have already announced friendlies against Birmingham (July 19th) and MK Dons (July 29th).