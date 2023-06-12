News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers to host Leicester City in pre-season friendly at Sixfields

Town have already announced fixtures against MK Dons and Birmingham City
By James Heneghan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read

Cobblers will welcome Leicester City to Sixfields for a pre-season fixture next month.

The game against the Foxes will take place on Saturday, July 15th, and forms part of a busy day at Sixfields. Leicester won the Premier League title in 2016 but were relegated to the Championship last month after nine years in the top flight.

Before kick-off, the club will stage their annual Open Day with family events and activities taking place outside the stadium, and the game itself is part of a double header with Northampton Town Women set to play Cambridge United Women soon after the final whistle in a second match.

Leicester were relegated after nine years in the Premier LeagueLeicester were relegated after nine years in the Premier League
Cobblers have already announced friendlies against Birmingham (July 19th) and MK Dons (July 29th).

The day will also see the launch of the club’s new PUMA away kit. Ticket details for the games will be announced in due course.

Related topics:Leicester CityCobblersMK DonsPremier LeagueBirmingham