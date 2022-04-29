Cobblers to host beamback at Sixfields for final-day fixture against Barrow

Sixfields.

Cobblers have announced that they will be screening their final game of the season, at Barrow on May 7, via a beamback at Sixfields.

The club’s allocation of tickets for the game sold out some time ago, and to allow more supporters the chance to watch the game, they have successfully applied to be able to show the game on a big screen at Sixfields.

At worst, Cobblers, who are currently third, will go into that final day fixture at Holker Street with at least a chance of gaining promotion back to League One.

A club statement confirmed: “A 5.5m x 3m screen will be placed pitchside in front of the West Stand, and the West Stand will be open on an unreserved seating basis for supporters who want to watch the game.

“Gates will open at 1pm on the day and Carr's Bar and the kiosks on the concourse will be open for supporters to use.

“Tickets for the beamback will be priced at £10 per adult and £5 for supporters aged U18.

“Tickets are now on sale in advance from the ticket office or via ntfcdirect.co.uk. Please head to MATCH TICKETS. Supporters can also pay on arrival on the day.