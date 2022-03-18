Cobblers to hold consultation evening over Sixfields development plans

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas

The open meeting will offer fans the chance to tell chairman Kelvin Thomas how they think work should progress, following the West Northamptonshire Council's decision last week to approve the club’s proposal for the disposal of land at Sixfields.

Thomas will be in attendance at the consultation evening, along chief executive James Whiting and supporters' representative on the club board, Tom Cliffe.

The event is to be held in Carr's Bar at Sixfields at 7pm on Wednesday, March 30.

The east stand at Sixfields

"We have been committed to working with supporters throughout the whole development process and this is very important to us," said Thomas.

"Of course we have our own ideas and it has been a big conservation internally, but this is a real opportunity for the club and we want to include as many people as we can.

"We are inviting all supporters down to this evening to share their thoughts and opinions especially in regard to fan zone areas and bars.

"As the legal work progresses we will be expecting to have similar evenings focusing more on the East Stand itself and maybe the former athletics track, but we are excited to kick off these events on March 30 in the meantime.

"As well as myself and senior club staff, supporters rep Tom (Cliffe) will be in attendance and this evening will give all supporters a chance to share their thoughts with us all at what is an exciting time for the club."

All supporters are welcome to attend, but for those who cannot make it they can share any thoughts or ideas via email at [email protected]

Prior to the consultation evening, the Talk Cobblers event with the supporters representative Cliffe will take place in Carr's Bar from 6pm.