Cobblers will head abroad for a pre-season training camp in Alicante, Spain, from Sunday, July 21st, to Thursday, July 25th, as the squad build up to the 2024/25 season.

Town’s players and staff will be based at the Real Club de Golf Campoamor complex which in recent seasons has seen the likes of Coventry City, Wrexham, Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle use the excellent facilities on offer. Those facilities include four full size pitches, massage and medical rooms, swimming pool, gym and recovery areas with ice pools and a sauna.

