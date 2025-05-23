Cobblers to have extra 10 days to sign players this summer after EFL confirm transfer widow dates

Sixfields

Cobblers will have an extra 10 days to sign players after the EFL confirmed the opening and closing dates for the 2025 summer transfer window.

Northampton can start adding to their squad for the 2025/26 League One season from the earlier date of Sunday, June 1st, due to an additional FIFA World Cup registration period introduced at the start of the Club World Cup. The window then shuts just nine days later on Tuesday, June 10th at 7pm.

Cobblers and the rest of the teams in League One – and the whole EFL – will then have six days when they can’t do any business, before it opens again on Monday, June 16th, and then shuts for good on Monday, September 1st, at 7pm.

A statement on the EFL official website said: “Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup Registration Period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional ten-day period from Sunday 1 June 2025 to 19:00 on Tuesday 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days.

"The FIFA regulation on this matter permits the member associations of clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup to establish this exceptional registration period, and there is therefore likely to be considerable transfer activity taking place across the world’s major leagues during this time. The EFL therefore believes that its clubs should also have the opportunity to be active in the market at this time. The FIFA Club World Cup is set to take place between 14 June 2025 and 13 July 2025.”