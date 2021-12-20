Cobblers to focus more on statistics and data when recruiting players ahead of January transfer window

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Cobblers will lean more on statistics and data when it comes to identifying and signing players following the recent changes to the club's recruitment department.

Northampton announced a reshuffle behind the scenes last week, which came on the back of Martin Foyle's departure as head of recruitment.

Assistant boss Colin Calderwood, who is currently undertaking the FA's Level 5 Technical Director course, will now take on more responsibility for the 'club's football strategy and recruitment'.

Alex Latimer, who has been operating as the first team analyst for some years, has been appointed the club's new head of strategic and recruitment analysis with Liam Jefferson moving from academy analyst to the first-team analyst.

The club have also appointed five new regional scouts covering all levels of football and all areas of the UK.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "What I'm excited about and what's really important is the statistical information and I think that was maybe lacking in the summer.

"One of our disappointments was that we didn't have that tied down as much as we would have liked and that's why we have moved in this direction.

"When we discussed it, Jon (Brady) and Colin were very positive and it was their suggestion to advance it and rather than have a head of recruitment, they preferred to bring in another analyst to make sure we're focusing on the data and that we have someone fully responsible for identifying players and comparing them.

"Some of the statistical data that we're now working with is very interesting in terms of how we look at players and how we can compare players.

"Alongside that, we have also strengthened the scouting system so instead of having one person going round looking at players, we will have a dedicated team.

"They won't be fully full-time but they'll be more full-time in terms of watching games and watching players and then it all feeds back into the one system which allows Colin and Jon to make decisions.