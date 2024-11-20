Cobblers to face one of four possible opponents in second round of EFL Trophy

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Cobblers will face an away trip to one of Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic or Walsall in the next round of the EFL Trophy.

The Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 draw will take place live on Sky Sports on Friday (November 22nd) in the lead up to coverage of the Sky Bet Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Watford.

Sky Sports’ Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside former Jamaican international Jobi McAnuff and former Queens Park Rangers and Plymouth Argyle striker Jamie Mackie.

For the round of 32 draw, clubs will remain regionalised with each group winner being drawn at home to a second placed club from a different qualifying group. Cobblers finished second in Southern Group F behind Burton Albion.

Bristol Street Motors Trophy round of 32 matches are to take place week commencing December 9th, although a new date will need to be found for Northampton’s tie as the club play Peterborough United live on Sky Sports on Monday, December 9th.