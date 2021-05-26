Cobblers to face Curle next season after former boss signs new deal at Oldham

Keith Curle.

Cobblers will come up against former manager Keith Curle in League Two next season after he signed a new two-year deal as head coach of Oldham Athletic.

The 57-year-old had initially signed a contract until the end of the season at Boundary Park following his departure from Northampton, but he now has the role on a more permanent basis.

Curle won four of his 14 games in charge as Oldham finished 18th in League Two.

Curle said: "From the moment I walked into the football club I knew I wanted to stay.

"It's taken a bit of time to sort out because for me to do my job properly going forwards I wanted to get an understanding of exactly what is required, the expectations and what I'm responsible for.

"I'm confident I can make a positive difference and give this club the platform to be successful. The hard work continues now and I'm really looking forward to seeing the supporters back at games soon."