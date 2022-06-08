Cobblers to entertain Hatters in pre-season friendly

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones

The Sky Bet Championship outfit, who were beaten play off semi finalists in May after an excellent sixth-placed finish, will be in Northampton on Saturday, July 16, with kick-off at 1pm.

Admission details for the clash against Nathan Jones' side will be confirmed in due course.

The Hatters haven't played a competitive match at Sixfields since April, 2016, when they were the opponents for the final match of Town's Sky Bet League Two title-winning campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match is the fourth pre-season match to be announced so far.

The Cobblers are also pencilled in to play Celtic Under-23s as part of their training week at St Andrews University in Scotland on July 6.

They then host another Championship side in West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, July 13 and also go to Hayden Road to take on AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Tuesday, July 19.