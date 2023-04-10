Jon Brady

Manager Jon Brady says home supporters at Sixfields will be as important as ever when the injury-blighted Cobblers host Gillingham on Easter Monday.

Town could be without 12 members of their first-team squad after three more players – Aaron McGowan, Akin Odimayo and Jack Sowerby – went down with injury against Newport on Good Friday.

No team in the division has picked up more points in 2023 than resurgent Gillingham (33), who spent big in January to turn their season around.

"We will have to do a head count and see where we are at,” said Brady. “Friday was only our second loss in 14 games and you have to put some perspective on that given what we have available at the moment in terms of bodies.

"Hopefully we have some good news on the players who came off and see what we have available but we are really going to need our home fans behind us. They have been behind us all the way and we really need their help again – that's going to be so important for us.

"We were disjointed against Newport because of the situation but hopefully we can put a team together that's not so disjointed and have some round pegs in round holes and give ourselves every opportunity to get three points.

