Cobblers to come up against a familiar face as Bradford City swoop for former Gillingham striker

Vadaine Oliver

Cobblers will come up against familiar face in Vadaine Oliver next season after the striker dropped back down to League Two by signing for Bradford City.

The 30-year-old was only at Sixfields for one season but he left a big impression on Town’s supporters after helping Keith Curle’s team gain promotion via the League Two play-off final in 2020.

His performances during that campaign earned him a move to Gillingham in League One where he scored 27 league goals in 82 games across two impressive seasons. However, Oliver chose to leave the club at the end of last season and return to his roots up north, signing for Bradford over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He becomes Mark Hughes’ 12th signing already this summer as the Bantams continue to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion.

Oliver said: “I had a meeting with the gaffer and Ryan Sparks, and it was really just about their ambitions for the club and what they want to achieve. I was in contact with other clubs in higher leagues, but wanted to be a part of this, and am on board with the vision.

“The last time I played in League Two, I won promotion with Northampton Town. I am looking to get another promotion under my belt and be a part of something here, and I think that can be done. The club’s ambitions match my own, and even though it is a drop down in the level I am playing at now, I do not think it will be in the long term.

“I am looking to score goals and add my experience to the team to influence the dressing room positively. I am aware of the size and stature of the club, and being a part of it is special. I cannot wait to get started.”

Hughes added: “Vadaine’s arrival is one we are extremely excited about, and we are delighted to be welcoming him to the club. With plenty of experience in the EFL and promotion on his CV, he arrives on a long-term contract determined to succeed at this club.