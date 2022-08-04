Carney Chukwuemeka.

Cobblers are set to receive a financial boost after Chelsea completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa.

Chukwuemeka, who is considered one of the best young talents in Europe, left Northampton’s academy for Aston Villa under the EPPP scheme as a 12-year-old. He had been linked with the likes of Barcelona and AC Millan this summer but Chelsea confirmed his signing on Thursday morning.

According to the EPPP rules, Cobblers are now due five per cent of the overall fee, thought to be £20million. Various reports suggest between £10m and £15m of that is upfront, meaning Cobblers will initially receive around £500-750k, although full details of the deal will be made clearer in due course.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club are also due further money if and when Chukwuemeka hits certain landmarks, such as 100 Premier League appearances.

Had he moved abroad, Cobblers would have received 20 per cent of any fee. Chukwuemeka, younger brother of Caleb, has played for England at various age group levels.