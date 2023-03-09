Cobblers to be 'ultra positive' as Brady calls for repeat of first-half display against Crawley

Manager Jon Brady says Cobblers’ first-half performance against Crawley Town is the way he wants his side to play every week between now and the end of the season.

After such a lethargic display on the road to Harrogate Town last Tuesday, Northampton started with energy and purpose against Crawley at Sixfields and carved out enough chances to be home and dry well before half-time.

Those chances went begging and in the end Cobblers had to rely on Jack Sowerby’s sensational volleyed winner 11 minutes from time, however as his side prepare to go to Hartlepool United on Saturday, Brady wants more of the same.

Jon Brady

"Hartlepool have played well under the new manager but I just want to talk about us,” he said. "Obviously we will respect them but the focus has to be on what we do and I think that showed in the first-half on Saturday with the tempo and purpose that we want to play with.

"We created a lot of chances and were very purposeful and I think the fans really enjoyed it and that's the most important thing so I just want to keep the focus on us going into this weekend.

"The aim is to be ultra positive and build on the momentum and if we can do that and play with that energy and purpose, we will have a chance to come away with three points in every match we play.”

The second-half against Crawley was more of a slog, especially after Aaron McGowan’s hotly-debated red card, but a magnificent strike from Sowerby sealed an important victory.

Brady added: “The second-half was different but we showed two sides to us in terms of our attacking play and then the gritty side.

"Jack goes under the radar, he's very quiet and unassuming, and that's the way he plays his football, but you take him out of the team and you notice how much you miss hm.

