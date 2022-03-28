Jon Brady.

Cobblers will be boosted by the return of attacking midfielder Idris Kanu to training this week.

The 22-year-old Peterborough United loanee has missed six weeks of action after fracturing his jaw during the 1-0 victory at Walsall in February.

He underwent a successful operation later in the month and will be given the green light to resume full training in the next few days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chanka Zimba and Josh Eppiah, both of whom came off the bench against Hartlepool on Saturday, are also available again after their own injury problems.

Ali Koiki remains at least another week away while Shaun McWilliams and Tyler Magloire are out for the season.

Manager Jon Brady said: "It's just been so frustrating because nearly all of the new signings who came in have suffered some really tough injuries. Chanka was out for six weeks, Idris is out for six weeks at the moment and Josh kept breaking down.

"Obviously Tyler is now out for the season with his dislocated shoulder and he'll be having an operation on Wednesday and all of that has been hugely frustrating for us.

"Idris will be back into the fold in training this week and he might be in contention for Mansfield, which would be fantastic. It's just a relief to have the guys back fit and hopefully we come through the next few days with a clean bill of health.”

Brady was also pleased to be able to give Sam Hoskins a breather during Saturday’s game at Sixfields.

Hoskins, who scored the opening goal just moments after a fine save from Liam Roberts, was withdrawn with 20 minutes to play.

"We all know Robbo has been excellent for us all season and when he's needed, he's there and it was a great save against Bogle,” Brady added.