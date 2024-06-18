Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John-Joe O’Toole, Cobblers’ Player of the Year during their title-winning 2015/16 campaign, has found a new home after joining AFC Wimbledon.

The 35-year-old spent the second half of 2023/24 on loan at Plough Lane, making 14 appearances, but he’ll become a permanent Wimbledon player after agreeing a one-year deal following his release from Mansfield Town.

O’Toole has over 500 career appearances under his belt and was an integral part of the Northampton squad which lifted the League Two title in 2016. He’s also had spells with Watford, Sheffield United, Colchester, Bristol Rovers, Burton Albion and Mansfield.

O’Toole said: “I’m delighted to sign for a club that’s going in the right direction. I’m pleased to be a part of it. I’m looking forward to getting a full season under my belt, we’ll be giving it everything we have to get promoted.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “John-Joe was outstanding when he joined us at the back end of last season. He’s versatile, can play in defence, can play in midfield and has a wealth of experience.

“His professionalism and the way he trains every day is something our young lads can learn a lot from and he will have a big role to play both on and off the pitch.”