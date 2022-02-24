Cobblers tie down Koiki for another season

Cobblers have triggered an extension clause in the contract of Ali Koiki to prolong his stay at Sixfields until the summer of 2023.

The 22-year-old signed as a free agent on a one-year deal last summer but the club included an option to extend that by an extra 12 months.

Koiki has made 37 appearances this season, including 28 successive starts in the league, and performances as an attacking left-back or wing-back have made him a favourite with supporters.

Ali Koiki.

There was speculation linking him with a move to Sunderland in the January transfer window but Cobblers rejected all interest and have now secured his services for the next 18 months.

"Ali has done tremendously well since arriving at the club in pre-season," said manager Jon Brady.

"We spotted he had potential and we have worked with him to develop his game and he has come on in leaps and bounds and has played a big role for us this season. We put a clause in his contract for the option of a further year and we are pleased to trigger that option.