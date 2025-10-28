The Vertu Trophy

Cobblers have qualified for the knockout stages of the Vertu Trophy following Walsall’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday evening.

Town beat Chelsea’s youngsters 3-0 at Sixfields in their opening group game last month and then backed it up by winning 1-0 on the road to Walsall a few weeks later, with Kamarai Swyer bagging an 88th-minute winner.

Kevin Nolan’s men currently sit top of Southern Group C and tonight’s draw at the Bescot Stadium means they have now officially booked their place in first knockout round of the competition. A draw against Shrewsbury at Sixfields next month (November 11th) would secure top spot and therefore a home tie in the next round. A slender defeat could also be enough.