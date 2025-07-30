Cobblers team news v Wigan Athletic: Nolan gives mixed update on injured trio

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Kamarai Swyer, Nesta Guinness-Walker and Conor McCarthy could all miss Saturday’s first game of the season at Wigan Athletic, in addition to long-term absentees Tom Eaves, Jon Guthrie and Liam Shaw.

A calf injury suffered at the start of pre-season has denied Swyer the chance to play in Cobblers colours since signing from West Ham United early in the summer, while minor knocks have kept Guinness-Walker and McCarthy out of the last few friendlies.

"Kamarai is probably a week or two off before he starts training with us again,” confirmed manager Kevin Nolan. “Conor’s trained with us and so has Nesta. They are not too far away. I hope we will be able to use them, if not this weekend then certainly next weekend.”

Generally, though, Nolan is pleased with the shape of his squad going into opening weekend after a gruelling, intense pre-season programme.

"I’m really pleased with where the players are at in terms of their fitness,” added Nolan. “I’m looking forward to getting going and I want to see how our lads react to what has been a very tough pre-season, as they have said themselves.

"Have they come out the other end and are they ready and raring to go? Or do I need to get them back running again? We’ll find out on Saturday, but I’m excited for it and we’re looking forward to being in the thick of it again and it’s a tough game first up because Wigan have spent a bit of money, they’ve signed good players, and Lowey’s a very good manager at this level. I'm looking forward to pitting my wits against him.”