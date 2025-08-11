Ross Fitzsimons

Kevin Nolan has issued a generally positive injury update ahead of Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

The majority of Town’s injured players will not be fit in time for tomorrow’s game at Sixfields but they are all making steady progress. Nesta Guinness-Walker will be held back for the weekend and striker Tom Eaves is inching closer to a return.

There was also good news on Jordan Thorniley’s scan results. The defender limped off against Bradford but has not suffered any serious damage. Michael Jacobs is another one working his way back while new signing Terry Taylor is expected to be in Tuesday’s squad.

"We have a lot of lads coming back and we need to manage their minutes but it's a big couple of weeks because we'll be going Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday,” said Nolan.

"We probably won't play Nesta tomorrow, we'll probably work him through the week so that he's ready for the game on Saturday. Tom Eaves is working hard and we're building him up so he has a good foundation and he'll be ready to go soon.

"We had some good news on Jordan's scan thankfully. We'll take that day by day and moment by moment but he's really keen and happy. We won't push it so he might not be available for Saturday but it's all about the long-term.

"It's still the same with Crackers. We're just waiting for the green light to get him back among the lads but there's no pressure and we have to make sure he's right and ready when the time comes.”

Nolan has also confirmed that Ross Fitzsimons will make his debut in goal on Tuesday, adding: "Ross will be playing tomorrow. I've known Ross for a long time and I have a lot of faith in him. Him and Lee have been fantastic in training and they look really good and both have worked very hard. We want to give him minutes so he can get some rhythm.

"It'll be a tough game for him against Southampton but that's what I want because he needs to be ready if anything was to happen to Burgey. I don't like saying I have a number one and a number two but Burgey's started really well and now Ross has a chance to give me a headache going into the weekend.”